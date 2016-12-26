islamabad - Managing Director Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) Abdul Ghafoor has said Pakistan would make every effort to extend full security and safety to Belarus tourists and mountaineers.

In a meeting with Andrei Ermolovich, the Ambassador of Belarus to Pakistan Abdul Ghafoor said “we would expect that the Belarus government would extend its technical and financial support for tourism development and cultural projects, in addition to extending tourism training courses in Belarus Belarusian Print and Electronic Media may project a soft image and highlight tourist attractions of Pakistan.”

Tour packages of both the countries may be introduced and promoted mutually by registering tour operators, said a press release issued here Sunday.

Abdul Ghafoor said that PTDC is working on promotion of tourism, sports and entertainment while Belarus and Pakistan will promote health tourism especially. PTDC will also benefit from expertise of Belarus in tourism sector, he added.

Irfanullah Baig, Member PTDC Board of Directors told the ambassador that Gilgit Baltistan Government holds Silk Route Festival. GB Government will inform the dates to Belarus and invite them to participate in the Silk Route Festival, he added. He also briefed about tourism in Pakistan. Managing Director thanked the Ambassador for his visit and the ambassador thanked MD appreciated the efforts for joint promotion of tourism in the both countries.

Kirill G Deryabin, First Secretary of Belarus Embassy, Ali Akbar Malik GMPTDC, M Inayat, Project Engineer and Mukhtar Ali, Manager (P&P) were also present on the occasion. The ambassador told, “We are working together and invite delegation for Pakistan in February/March 2017.”