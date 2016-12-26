islamabad - Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Islamabad police has arrested an accused in connection with the murder of his wife; said the police on Sunday.

Supervised by SP Investigation, Islamabad Capt ® Muhammad Ilyas, a team under the supervision of in charge homicide unit, Rural Circle Inspector Ulfat Arif succeeded to arrest the main nominated accuse in FIR 340/16 under section 302 PPC at Khanna police station Islamabad. The accused has been identified as Muhammad Hafeez, son of Muhammad Afsar, resident of Dhando Murree.

The police said on October 24, Irum Bibi, wife of Muhammad Hafeez, resident of Ashraf Town Pendorian was beaten severely by her husband with an axe over some domestic issues, and as a result of that she was badly injured and died ultimately. Accused Hafeez fled from the scene. SIU team succeeded to arrest the accused on receiving of information by an informer from Ojri Khurd Darbar near Faizabad. Further course of investigation from the arrested accused is underway.