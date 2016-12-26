Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court will remain closed for 16 days due to its winter vacations starting from December 24 to January 8, 2017.

According to a notification issued by IHC Registrar Office, the courts would reopen on January 9.

However, the duty judges will continue their work of conducting cases of urgency during these holidays.

The duty judges will hear only pre-arrest and post-arrest bail matters, habeas corpus petitions or detention matters, cases fixed by court, urgent petitions seeking injunction or stay orders involving imminent threat of irreparable loss and any other matter of genuine urgency with the approval of the Chief Justice of IHC and vacation judge.

Likewise, the civil and sessions courts of the federal capital will observe winter vacations from December 24 to January 1, 2017.

The Chief Justice IHC, Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi had permitted district and sessions judges, additional district and sessions judges, senior civil judges, civil judges and judicial magistrates to avail special casual leave during winter vacations in batches with direction that suitable arrangement will be made for disposal of urgent matters as well as old cases as per national judicial policy.