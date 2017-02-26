islamabad - Health Services Directorate of Capital Development Authority has continued its campaign against food handlers engaged in poor food practices on Saturday.

The campaign has been launched on the directions of Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz, while special constituted teams of Directorate of Health Services (DHS) are raiding in the entire city. The raids are being conducted to ensure provision of quality edible items as per required health standards.

During the last week, these teams have challaned 18 people and issued 16 notices to the violators of hygiene sections of PPF Ordinance 1960.

Moreover, unhygienic and substandard material was also confiscated and destroyed there and then.

Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz has directed the concerned authority to continue operation against sub-standard and adulterated food sellers.

He has further directed to ensure the implementation of relevant rules and strict action against sub-standards, unhygienic and adulterated food sellers. He has further directed to submit daily progress report in this regard.