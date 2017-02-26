islamabad - Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said on Saturday that capacity of Emergency and Disaster Management (E&DM) Directorate would be improved to cope with any emergency situation.

The mayor said this during a meeting held at CDA Headquarters, which was attended by senior officers of MCI and CDA. Meeting reviewed performance of EDM Directorate.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that MCI has taken consolidated and corrective steps for further improving performance of EDM Directorate.

He said that special arrangements are being made for imparting professional training of rescue workers and inclusion of latest fire tenders in the fleet.

On this occasion, Sheikh Anser Aziz was apprised that during the last week 37 emergency calls were responded.

According to details, 11 calls were about fire eruption at green areas, two calls about electric fire, two calls of electric fire, one call of house fire and one call about garbage fire was also received and addressed promptly. The meeting was informed that during the last week five rescue calls of different natures were also received which were also promptly responded.

The meeting was informed that these calls were received from different areas of Islamabad. The meeting was also briefed that during the last week, 13 VVIP deployments were also made upon the request of different departments. These deployments were made at D-Chowk, Parade Ground, Ranger Headquarters and Marghzar Zoo Chowk.

Anser Aziz directed the concerned officers to ensure latest training of officers and technical staff of EDM at local and international levels.

The mayor further directed to take necessary steps for creating awareness among the general public about the precautionary and safety measures against the fire incidents for minimum losses. He also appreciated the staff of EDM on their professionalism.