islamabad - Getting free and quality medical treatment under a single roof has remained a wish for the underprivileged citizens but PIMS Burn Care Centre, has set new rules in last one decade to become a solace for burn victims.

34-year-old Farhan Rasheed, along with five other family members survived a gas explosion at their home in new settlements of the city.

Their neighbour, without mulling over options, brought all the victims at Burn Care Centre (BCC) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS), where Farhan was declared critical while all remaining were discharged after dressing of their burns.

Farhan Rasheed received 30 per cent burn injuries on his body surface area and if was not brought at the facility in first two hours, he may not have survived.

Established in December 2007, BCC is the first of its kind state-of-the-art facility in the country, with international standards medical equipments.

It deals with all kinds of burn injuries caused due to blasts, acid attacks or electrocuted victims.

Prof Dr Tariq Iqbal, a renowned Plastic, Burns & Reconstructive Surgeon is heading this facility with the commitment of providing free of cost treatment to poor with best services.

“Unfortunately, Pakistan like other developing countries falls in the category where victims with burn injuries have high mortality rate,” said Dr Tariq.

“And in this situation we are trying to save our countrymen lives with all our available capacity,” he said.

Mortality rate of a major burn with 40 to 50 per cent body surface area is 86 per cent in developing countries, whereas it is less than 20 per cent in developed world.

Dr Tariq said first ‘golden hour’ is much significant for the patient life with acute burns that must be brought to facility.

But, accessing to BCC is not possible for everyone like Farhan Rasheed, because there is not sufficient number of burn centres in the country and particularly in the north region where the percentage of burn injuries is high.

There are Burn Centres at CMH Kharian, NESCOM and POF WAH but, the preference of these centres are entitled patients while private person cannot afford the cost of treatment there.

“BCC was established on clear idea that it will provide treatment to everyone without charging a penny to them, with latest medical technology,” said Dr Tariq Iqbal.

But, maintaining the standards of services is not an easy task when with less available facilities; the centre has to receive patients from across the country.

Prof Tariq informed The Nation that currently BCC is functioning with 20 beds and 100 staff members who are on duty round the clock.

“Average, 200 patients are seen in OPD apart from emergencies daily and majority of patients are from outside the city,” he said.

According to statistical data, more than 6000 acute burn patients are managed annually at BCC, while in last seven years, 49357 patients were reported, out of which 687 didn’t survive, which is 25 per cent of the total number.

Dr Tariq said managing the influx of patients is a challenge because non-availability of burn units at all District Headquarters Hospitals (DHQ), but it is not possible to return a victim from the doors of BCC.

After a long walk of struggle, to realise the importance of expansion of BCC government approved the project and announced to double the capacity of the centre.

The expansion includes raising the number of beds to 70 along with rehabilitation centre.

Following the international standards there is one nurse one patient ratio policy in the centre, while two state-of-the-art modular operation theatres, a dialysis unit, endoscopy unit, blood bank, skin bank and latest central gases supply system is installed there.

“It is first time in the country that advanced techniques including synthetic skin and biological dressings were introduced being practiced in best centres of developed countries,” said Dr Tariq.

According to him, such facilities for a day in United States costs more than 3500 dollars per (PKR-150,000) but, BCC is providing it free of cost to patients who cannot afford.

“Philanthropists also contribute for providing free treatment and bear the cost of medicine and synthetic skin,” he said.

Currently the medicine and synthetic skin being used for the treatment is being imported from Poland, Sweden and China.

Dr Tariq also informed The Nation that research on synthetic skin is also under process in the laboratory of PIMS, which will help in reducing the cost of importing the medicine.

Along with applied area of BCC, the centre has also initiated a 5-year degree program in burn surgery recognised by Pakistan Medical &Dental Council (PM&DC).

Prof Tariq has also submitted a plan to government to control the death percentage by burn injuries.

“I proposed government to establish Burn Units of four beds at every DHQ for the basic medical treatment and after the first aid of life saving, the patient could be sent to burn centre,” he said.

According to him, it will not only help in reducing the death rate but also control the load of patients at BCC.

Prof Tariq also emphasised the pro-active role of government in creating awareness amongst medical professionals to join this field.

“Encouragement and motivation from government level is necessary for medical professionals because this field is very difficult and depressing in nature,” he said.

According to him, government should announce special privileges for the talent joining this profession.

“We were not asked to run for medicine, we didn’t feel that it was a government’s medical facility,” said Jahanzib Ali who is cousin of Farhan Rasheed.

He said, though the victim of family will not forget the bitter memory of blast, but forever remember the best treatment provided at BCC.