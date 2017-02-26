islamabad - Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) police have recovered 291 out of total 1389 vehicles stolen from Federal Capital during last three years (2014-2016).

During the period, the number of stolen motorcycles was 884 out of which only 147 were recovered. A data issued by Interior Division the other day revealed that during year 2014 ICT police recovered 149 vehicles out of 766 stolen vehicles, in 2015 the number of stolen vehicles was 369, of which only 83 were recovered while the number of stolen vehicles during

2016 reached 254 and recovered vehicles were 59. With regard to stolen motorcycles, the number reached 442 during 2014, out of which 65 were recovered, 263 motorcycles were stolen during 2015, of which 42 were recovered while year 2016 witnessed 179 stolen motorcycles and 40 recovered motorcycles in federal capital.

The data said ICT Police has taken steps to control this crime which included disbursement of pamphlets containing preventive measures/instructions amongst general public.

The general public was informed and asked to install safety alarm system and safety gadgets within their vehicles while announcements have been made within mosques of congested area and people were instructed to safely park their vehicles. ICT police established Naka Bandies at all important entry and exit points and officers/officials were directed to keep an eye over suspicious persons/vehicles to prevent car theft.

Moreover, a campaign was launched within different Sectors through beat officers and members of citizen security & Vigilance Committee were asked to invite attention of general public for installation of alarm systems within their vehicles. The patrolling has been enhanced and officers have been directed to conduct surprise checking at various Nakas as a preventive measure. At peculiar places i.e. Federal Government Services

Hospital, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Hospital, Chairman CDA

Office etc., a chit system has been introduced within parking areas to prevent car theft while personnel have also been deployed in different Sectors to keep watch over suspicious persons/vehicles and informers have also been deployed for same purpose. Higher authorities have strictly directed all concerned Station House Officers (SHOs) to personally supervise all initiative taken during move against car lifters and ensure that no stone will be left unturned in this particular task.

The other step was holding various meetings with different leaders of trade unions and they were requested to hire private security guards for security of their private enterprises as well to keep watch over suspicious persons found near the parked vehicles. All SHOs were directed to get closed unpaved roads entering or exiting from area of responsibility and also to ensure presence of Police on these points for check-in purpose. All SHOs were further directed to take preventive action against all Vagabonds loitering in areas under section 55/109

CrPC. The data said attention of general public was being invited to keep private Chowkidar in their streets on self help basis to prevent this crime also. The list of the previous convicts in car theft have been prepared and distributed amongst all quarters concerned to interrogate them during investigation of car theft cases.

The ICT police is active to apprehend car lifters while establishing Decoy Plans at different venues of public gatherings frequently.

Anti-Car Lifting Cell has already been functional under supervision of SP Investigation to control car and motorbike theft within Islamabad, CCTV Cameras have been installed under Safe City Project and with help of these Cameras stolen vehicles are being traced and accused are also being arrested.