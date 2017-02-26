islamabad/rawalpindi - At least six people including three pedestrians were killed in different traffic incidents in twin cities. According to media reports, a motorcyclist, identified as Faqeer Gull, was on his way near Tarnol police station when a dimper no 3825 Gilgit hit with him. Resultantly he died on the spot. Meanwhile, a man, identified as Shah Nawaz, was killed after a car no 073 hit with him, in G 13, within the jurisdiction of Golra police.
Meanwhile, a youth, who was crossing the road within the limits of Golra police, died after a Pick up LES2034 hit with him. Police have registered a case against Suzuki driver, Muhabbat Khan and arrested him after uncle of the victim has lodged a complaint with local police. Meanwhile, another pedestrian was killed while crossing the road within the jurisdiction of Khanna Police station. Shahid Abbasi, son of the victim has lodged a complaint with local police that his father Abdul Majeed was crossing the road when a speedy car no EC 415 hit with him.
As a result he succumbed to injuries.
Meanwhile, a motorcyclist identified as Zohaib, resident of Sukkur, died after a speedy vehicle hit with him near Airport police in the area of Gulzar Quaid.
Meanwhile, a youth identified as Faizan, 18, was killed after a dimper no 3025 hit with him within the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police.
Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.
This news was published in The Nation newspaper. Read complete newspaper of 26-Feb-2017 here.