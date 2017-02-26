islamabad/rawalpindi - At least six people including three pedestrians were killed in different traffic incidents in twin cities. According to media reports, a motorcyclist, identified as Faqeer Gull, was on his way near Tarnol police station when a dimper no 3825 Gilgit hit with him. Resultantly he died on the spot. Meanwhile, a man, identified as Shah Nawaz, was killed after a car no 073 hit with him, in G 13, within the jurisdiction of Golra police.

Meanwhile, a youth, who was crossing the road within the limits of Golra police, died after a Pick up LES2034 hit with him. Police have registered a case against Suzuki driver, Muhabbat Khan and arrested him after uncle of the victim has lodged a complaint with local police. Meanwhile, another pedestrian was killed while crossing the road within the jurisdiction of Khanna Police station. Shahid Abbasi, son of the victim has lodged a complaint with local police that his father Abdul Majeed was crossing the road when a speedy car no EC 415 hit with him.

As a result he succumbed to injuries.

Meanwhile, a motorcyclist identified as Zohaib, resident of Sukkur, died after a speedy vehicle hit with him near Airport police in the area of Gulzar Quaid.

Meanwhile, a youth identified as Faizan, 18, was killed after a dimper no 3025 hit with him within the jurisdiction of Wah Cantt police.

Police have registered separate cases and started investigation.