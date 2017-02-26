rawalpindi - The family of two brothers allegedly killed in police encounter on night of 22 February in Quaid-e-Azam Colony at Dhamial Road, expressed lack of trust on the district police for investigation of the encounter and said that they would demand for a judicial inquiry into the alleged fake encounter.

They also appealed Chief Justice of Supreme Court of Pakistan to suo moto notice to provide them justice.

A source told The Nation that City Police Officer Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi would also write to the Inspector General of Police Punjab Mushtaq Ahmed Sukhera for a judicial inquiry into the encounter.

Meanwhile, four other brothers of deceased Wasim and Irfan, visited office of the CPO to appear before a three members inquiry committee headed by SSP Operations Irfan Tariq.

However two of the committee members were not present and the hearing could not be held. Talking to The Nation, Nadeem Anwar-ul-Haq, brother of deceased, said that the police committee did not hear their contentions. He said that they had no trust on the police, as the force had already killed two of their innocent brothers.

Nadeem, another brother, said that they would request the chief justice of Pakistan to hold a judicial inquiry into killings of his brothers.

Narrating the incident on behalf of his family, Nadeem said that he reached home at about 11pm on February 22 when his wife told that some men in civvies had taken away Irfan and Wasim. He said that his eldest brother Naeem informed police on helpline 15 about abduction of his two brothers.

He said that when he with Naeem, Qasim, and Hafiq Aftab was present outside his house, some policemen again in civvies asked them to go to area police post for registration of case the abduction.

He alleged that when they reached at Ranial Police Post of Sadar Berooni police, the policemen started beating them for being robbers and for attacking on the police. He said that later the police took them to RA Bazaar police where some other men in the lockup told them that Wasim and Irfan were also brought in the police station but were later taken out of the building. He alleged that later they were taken to Cantonment police station where they learnt that the police had gunned down Wasim and Irfan.

He said that they were released late in the night on February 22 apparently on pressure from protestors who had blocked the road by placing the two dead bodies on the road.

He said that according to his family and residents of the locality, the police party resorted to aerial firing after taking away Wasim and Irfan.

He said that there took no encounter in and outside his house as there were no blood stains or bullet holes in the locality. A senior police officer on the other hand said that the investigators would probe the role of the four brother released to attend funeral of their brothers. He said that the police would investigate whether or not they opened fire on the raiding police party.

Sadar Berooni police had registered a case against the two deceased and Abdul Manan for opening fire on the police party. Their firing resulted in bullet injury to a constable in his head and to SHO RA Bazaar police Malik Sajid on his left leg.