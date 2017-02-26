islamabad - Pakistan’s third International Congress on Rehabilitation Sciences started here on Saturday.

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and ISRA Institute Rehabilitation Sciences are jointly organizing country’s third international congress on rehabilitation sciences to empower the rehabilitation professionals through advancements to provide best rehab treatment in the country, said a press release issued here. The congress was inaugurated by Chairman EOC Science Foundation Prof Dr Manzoor Hussain Soomro while a large number of national and international rehabilitation experts, practitioners and students were present on this occasion along with other participants from different walks of life. Rehabilitation experts while addressing the different sessions on the first day of the congress said modern rehabilitation sciences might bring positive changes in the lives of patients while empowering the rehabilitation professionals would be the integral part of these efforts.

While addressing the inaugural session, Chairman EOC Science Foundation Dr Mazoor Husaain Soomro said that rehabilitation sciences had become a major area of research across the globe leading the practitioners to be more knowledge oriented.

Such large-scale conferences will definitely create an impact on trainings of rehabilitation specialists. On the first day a penal discussion was held to discuss the “Challenges for Neuro Rehabilitation in Developing Countries.” The discussion was moderated by A Dubai based Rehabilitation Consultant Sabahat Asim Wasti along with other participants including Fary Khan, Mary Galea, Lauren Fletcher, Bronwyn Miller, Marlena Klaic, Nam Jong Paik, Raja Farhat, Sajida Naz and Haider Darain. On first day of the conference, Australian rehabilitation experts including Professor Fary Khan, Marlena Klaic and Bronwyn Miller shared their views on different topics like Enriched Environment Program in Inpatient Neuro-Rehabilitation Settings, Using Technology for Upper Limb Rehabilitation and Role of Rehabilitation Nurse in Multidisciplinary Team approach respectively while a South Korean expert Nam Jong Paik discussed Tele-rehabilitation for Stroke.

Many domestic experts including PIPOS Managing Director Umar Ayub Khan, Neurological Rehabilitation Specialist Raja Farhat, FJWU Assistant professor Sajida Naz, IPMR Director Haider Darain. IIRS Associate Professor Tahir Masood, Rehabilitation Consultant at CMH Hospital Sahibzada Nasir Mansoor and others.

The congress will conclude on Sunday while Speaker Provincial Assembly Baluchistan Raheela Durrani will be the chief guest on this occasion.