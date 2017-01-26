Rawalplindi-The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) carried out operations in various parts of the country and recovered drugs besides arresting 12 smugglers, informed ANF Headquarters (HQ) spokesman Sami Ullah here on Wednesday.

Of 12 smugglers, two were ladies, he said. He added the recovered drugs included 12.67 kg hashish and 2.28 kg heroin worth of which is said to be Rs 26 million in the international market.

Some of the smugglers were involved in supplying drugs among students in educational institutions, he said.

According to him, ANF Rawalpindi during routine profiling near Bus Stop, Chungi Number 26 at GT Road arrested a drug carrier namely Liaqat Ali resident of Peshawar and recovered 1.2 kg hashish from his possession.

In another operation, ANF Rawalpindi recovered 1. 3 kg hashish from a drug peddler identified as Raza Ullah resident of Gilgit while arresting him at Bus Stand, Jutial, Gilgit.

He said similarly, ANF Lahore recovered six kg Hashish from possession a drug carrier identified as Ahmed Ali Khan resident of Bannu while arresting him near Niazi Bus Stand, Band Road, Lahore.

In another operation, ANF Lahore arrested a passenger namely Muhammad Ali resident of Narowal at Sialkot Airport, while he was boarding for Sharjah by Air Arabia Flight Number G-9552 and recovered 650 gram heroin concealed in his garments.

Yet in another operation, ANF Lahore recovered 140 gram hashish from Muhammad Fahad resident of Narowal, who was arrested from Bus Stop, Punjab University New Campus.

He said ANF arrested a street drug peddler identified as Faheem Rehman resident of Lahore while raiding near University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore and recovered 120 gram Hashish from his possession. ANF Lahore apprehended a drug supplier namely Muhammad Din resident of Lahore along with 150 grams of Hashish.

He was arrested from Raiwand Road, Lahore.

As per reports, he was involved in supplying drugs to the students of educational institutes.

ANF Lahore conducted a raid near Stamina Chowk, DG Khan and arrested an accused namely Noor-Ul-Din resident of Kohlu Balichistan and recovered 3 kg of Hashish from motor bike he was travelling on.

In Peshawar, ANF held a drug carrier namely Raziq Khan along with 1 kg Hashish while two lady drug carriers namely Zahida Perveen and Nazima Shaheen both residents of Haripur were also nabbed by ANF and recovered 1.1 Kg heroin from their possession.

ANF Karachi intercepted a UK bound parcel at an office of courier service company based at Karachi and seized 310 gram heroin concealed in waistcoats.

In another operation, ANF Karachi arrested a local drug peddler namely Saeed while raiding a place in the area of Gul Goth near Gulshan-e-Maimar, Karachi and recovered 220 gram heroin from his possession.

All cases have been registered at respective ANF Police Stations under CNS Act 1997 and further investigations were underway, he said.