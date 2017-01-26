Rawalpindi-Several domestic and international flights at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP) were cancelled and delayed due to bad weather, sources at airport informed The Nation on Wednesday.

They said that Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has cancelled four domestic and international flights while eight other domestic flights were delayed because of heavy rain that leashed out the twin cities of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

According to sources, the Gilgit and Skardu bounded flights (PK605 and PK-451) were cancelled. Similarly, Gilgit-Islamabad bound PIA flight number PK-606 and Skardu-Islamabad bound flight PK-452 could not take off on the scheduled time because of harsh weather condition. The other flights including Islamabad-Karachi bound PK-373, Islamabad-Lahore bound PK-651 and Islamabad-Karachi bound PK-301 have also been delayed for hours posing hardships for passengers at BBIIAP, sources said. Among international flights, Islamabad-Jeddah bound PK-741 has also been delayed whereas Urmachi-Islamabad bound CZ-6007 could not take off from China in time due to bad weather.

Later, CZ-6007 arrived at BBIIAP at 12:30pm. The PIA authorities have advised the passengers to check their flight timings from flight inquiry before leaving for the airport to avoid inconvenience.

On the other hand, Model Customs Collectorate Islamabad has seized 60 kg pork from a passenger coming from China at Benazir Bhutto Islamabad International Airport (BBIIAP), informed sources.

According to sources, a team of Customs officials including Deputy Collector Nagma Tehniyat, Superintendent Hazrat Ali Shah, Deputy Superintendent Tariq Sarooba and Inspector Customs/Protocol Officer Saqib Sheikh were checking the passengers at International Exit point when suspicious activities of a passenger caught the attention of the team. They said the Customs team took the passenger, who was coming from Urmachi (China), into custody and tried to search her luggage. However, the passenger started impersonating as diplomat but failed to produce diplomatic passport to checking team. During scanning of the luggage, they said, Customs found 60 kg pork packed in carton that was seized. The passenger was also detained who identified as Zeyang Yu, hails from Xinjiang, sources said. Customs discarded the pork, they informed.