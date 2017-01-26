Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has stopped salaries of its officials who were defying orders.

Action against the officials defying authority’s orders is a part of a comprehensive strategy to bring improvement in administrative affairs, said the officials.

They said the authority is taking stern action against the officials who did not report to their new postings after issuance of clear office orders.

The subject officials have not relinquished charge of their earlier postings yet. The salaries of 10 officials who did not report to Arts and Crafts Village after their transfer have been stopped. The salaries of 92 officials who did not join polio duties have also been stopped. Member Administration Capital Development Authority, Muhammad Yasir Pirzada has directed action against the officials. Human Resource Development Directorate has asked DAO Parks Environment, Director Planning Office, Capital Hospital, MPO, HRD Directorate, Street Light Division and Revenue Directorate to stop salaries of Karar Hussain Haideri, Asim Jilani, Ch Sheraz Ahmed, Zahid Hussain, M Zia-ul-Haq, Raja Mansoor Ahmed Qaiser, Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Fayyaz, Muhammad Nawaz and Taveer Ahmed. The subject officials were transferred to Arts and Craft Village but they did not report. Earlier, Capital Development Authority had initiated action against the officials, who did not join the polio duty from 16th to 19th January, 2017. Along with stoppage of salaries the concerned directorates have been directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under Regulation 8.06(2) of CDA Employees Service Regulation, 1992.

Meanwhile, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has completed the process for allotment of plots in lieu of deleted plots in sector I-11 through manual balloting.

The plots were deleted from the layout plan as they fell in line of nullahs or depression where construction was not possible. CDA authorities had conducted balloting for allotment of 142 plots in lieu of plots deleted on 19th January 2017, while balloting for allotment of 23 corner plots was held at conference room of CDA headquarters on Wednesday.

The balloting was held under supervision of five members committee headed by Member Planning and Design, Asad Mehboob Kiani. Dy DG Finance, Dy DG Estate, Director Regional Planning and Director Estate Management (West) were the members of the committee. Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that longstanding issues of Sector I-11 allottees have been resolved.