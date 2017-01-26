Islamabad - It must have been a difficult decision for Stuart de San Nicolas, General Manager Marriott Hotel Islamabad whether to paint the town red or not.

The Chinese New Year starts on the 28th of January and year 2017 according to Chinese zodiac sign is the year of roosters and that too fire rooster. The colour red is closely attached to the celebrations and festivities of Chinese New Year, as it is considered essential in order to scare off the mythical monster. The twist in the story comes when, according to soothsayers, for those born under rooster year red is a sign of bad luck as well. The year of roosters moves in a 12 year cycle. Chinese people who believe in zodiac signs also follow and avoid the numbers, days, months, colours, flowers and even directions advised as per the zodiac signs. Chinese celebrate their new year between January and February but dates change every year. The celebration lasts for two weeks and each day has its own significance and traditional value and customs attached to it.

Chinese people also sweep their houses before New Year arrival as to clean the place of bad fortune. On the other hand, it’s an explosion of light and sound, bell ringing, firecrackers and traditional lion dance. On the likes of Eid, Christmas or Thanksgiving, Chinese too have big celebrations planned as per the days. Children are handed Red coloured envelops with money at the New Year time, days are assigned for visits to relatives, friends and even staying home. The culmination of the New Year comes with release of Red Lanterns in the sky.

Fire Rooster born is considered to be trustworthy, punctual, responsible and amusing as well. They enjoy spotlight and can be vain and boastful at times. However, they are also known for their loyalty, honesty and bluntness.

Dynasty restaurant at Marriott Hotel Islamabad was abuzz with festivity as General Manger, Stuart Nicolas managed to gather diplomats, bureaucrats and as well as many Chinese citizens in attendance at their hotel. The alley leading to Dynasty restaurant was beautifully decorated with Red lanterns. Chinese Ambassador to Pakistan, Sun Weidong adorned a red tie and muffler complimenting his black suit.

“Our customary food on Chinese New Year’s eve is ‘Dumpling’. Every household makes dumplings at home and we start our celebrations with family get-together, informed the Ambassador.

Dynasty at Marriott too lived-up to the expectations of the guests and one could spot the waiters moving around the room with mutton and chicken skewers in silver platters. The appetizers also included, smoked fish, beef mussels in soya sauce, black mushroom salad and boiled salted water duck, the ant up the sleeves were the crispy salted prawns with their shells attached. It was a novelty for Pakistani guest whereas the Chinese friends formed a bee line to savour their favourite delicacy.

Chinese ambassador in his brief speech informed the audience that Chinese New Year celebrations tradition is now more than 5000 years old and the Year of Rooster has a special significance.

It symbolizes two things, rising on rooster crow, and Dawn of new hope on a new day. Ambassadors of Austria, The Netherlands, Bosnia, Argentina and Greece were in attendance and congratulated the Chinese ambassador on the New Year.