Islamabad-The Islamabad High Court Wednesday disposed of a petition seeking court’s directions to the government to maintain the sanctity of a Hindu temple in Said Pur village of Islamabad.

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani conducted hearing of the petition wherein a petitioner alleged that the civic authorities have put no restrictions on visitors to remove their shoes while entering the Hindu temple that hurts feelings of the Hindu minority.

However, the court disposed of the matter after Capital Development Authority (CDA) assured the court that the said temple is a historical and cultural heritage and they would fully protect it.

The civic body further assured the court that sanctity of the place would also be maintained.

Petitioner Adil Gill a resident of Rawalpindi had moved the court through his counsel Yasir Mehmood Chaudhry Advocate and nominated secretary Ministry of Capital Administration and Development Division (CADD), Capital Development Authority (CDA), Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) through its Chief Commissioner and Islamabad Metropolitan Corporation (IMC) through its Mayor as respondents.

The petitioner had adopted in the petition that he is a Hindu by religion and under the Constitution of Pakistan every citizen enjoys equal rights regardless of religion and sect.

He contended that he wants to draw the attention of authorities towards the disgracing and humiliating situation of the Hindu temple at Said Pur village Islamabad by visitors.

He said that the said temple is a sacred place for Hindu Community and it is located inside a Haveli which has been converted into a Picture Gallery by the CDA while the visitors come in the said gallery and also visit the temple, unfortunately, all the visitors enter into the temple by wearing their shoes, the visitors take their pictures inside the temple and also make noise.

He added that this whole scene injures honour of the temple as well as the religious feelings of the petitioner and the Hindu Community.

He maintained that the temple is as sacred, sacrosanct and holly as a mosque for the Muslims and a church for the Christians.

He told that the petitioner had also filed applications dated May 15, 2016 to the respondent authorities but no action was taken.

Gill argued that the respondents are violating and negating the articles 20 & 36 of the constitution. Article 20 is about freedom to profess religion and to made religious institutions subject to law, public order and morality. And article 36 is about protection of minorities. Under this article the State shall safeguard the legitimate rights and interest of minorities including their due representation in the Federal and Provincial Services.

The petitioner said that all the respondents are under legal obligation to act in accordance with the law as provided under Article 4 of the Constitution.

Therefore, he prayed to the court to direct the respondents to appear personally before the court and explain why this gross violation of disgracing the Hindu Temple has continued since long.

He further requested that the court may also impose a ban upon the visitors for entering in the Hindu temple while wearing shoes, making noise in the temple and taking pictures inside.