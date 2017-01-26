Rawalpindi-The special squad of city traffic police launched grand operation against the encroachers causing disturbance in smooth flow of traffic and also confiscated three truckload goods.

Besides, the special squad also seized 1447 hand push carts, 959 showcases of shopkeepers and more than 2300 crates of hawkers they had placed in the middle of roads for selling their stuff.

The seized stuff of encroachers has also been shifted to godowns of Tehsil Municipal Administrations and Rawalpindi and Chaklala Cantonment Boards. Similarly, the traffic police caught more than 100 encroachers and handed them over to local police which registered 51 cases against them in various police station, informed CTP spokesman Wajid Satti on Wednesday.

According to him, the special squad, formed by Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Yousaf Ali Shahid, have carried out grand operations against the encroachers in areas of Saddar and Cannt and garrison, Raja Bazaar, Bara Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Iqbal Road, Murree Road, Commercial Market and in roads of other areas and made the roads free for traffic movement.

He said the traffic police confiscated the stuff of encroachers besides arresting them and shifted to police stations for further action against them.

“The city traffic police have to face resistance on part of encroachers in several areas,” he said. He said the traffic police was committed to make the city encroachment free and requested the civic bodies to cooperate with CTP in this regard.

CTO Yousaf Ali Shahid, in a statement, said the special squad has been carrying out operations against encroachment on daily basis. He said the traffic police were committed for ensuring the smooth flow of traffic on all the roads in the city and to facilitate the citizens.

“All the civic bodies should understand their responsibilities and should help city traffic police for removing encroachments from the city,” he said. He advised the civic bodies to order the enforcement cells to operate in evening time against the encroachers. CTO said all the departments would have to take action against the encroachers who have become headache for citizens and commuters.