ISLAMABAD : Director General Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation (DG PBC) Khursheed Malik has directed preemptive measures to ward off IT related security breach of the organization.

Presiding over a meeting on IT security and implementation of IT policy at National Broadcasting House on Thursday, he said directives issued by government from time to time should be implemented in letter and spirit.

He set up a committee to suggest ways to ensure that IT facility is properly used and no unauthorized person gets access to PBC IT network.

The Director General said secure system for transfer of files is required to avoid any unauthorized use.

In charge IT Wing, Engineer Aaqil Khan briefed the heads of different Departments about government's IT policy to prevent hacking by hostile elements from within and outside the country. The meeting decided to use smart phone according to SOP.

It was also decided that training will be imparted to professional staff to make file transfer system secure.