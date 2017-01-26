Islamabad - Young Pharmacist Association (YPA) along with Drug Lawyers Forum (DLF) accused the Drug Regularity Authority Pakistan (DRAP) top official responsible for serious malpractices while official denied all claims on Wednesday.

Drug Lawyers Forum (DLF) President Dr Noor Muhammad Mahar and YPA representative Dr Mohammad Usman held a press briefing in a local hotel and alleged DRAP Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr Aslam Afghani being involved in embezzlements in the authority.

“Entire record of 80,000 medicine registration is embezzled by DRAP since the new CEO assumed the charge,” said DLF president Noor Muhammad.

He also alleged that all malpractices occurred with the joint connivance of Minister of State for National Health and Services (MNS) Saira Afzal Tarar, CEO DRAP and a group of pharmaceutical companies.

He alleged that DRAP is not having any data of registration of medicine and the authority notifies the data in official gazette of Pakistan provided by manufacturers and importers of the medicines.

“A letter in this regard is available on the official website of the authority dated January 3rd 2017 Dy No 657/2016-Reg-IV signed by secretary registration board,” he said.

According to President DLF, Lahore High Court (LHC) has sought the reply from DRAP in this regard in the hearing going to be held on January 26, today.

“Current CEO has replaced all the files of two pharmaceutical companies of which he holds share within a month,” said Muhammad Noor.

He said letters have been written to Prime Minister, President, Chief Ministers and all the law enforcement agencies in April 2015 that recorded of DRAP has been embezzled by current CEO DRAP Aslam Afghani and his team.

DLF also questioned the appointment procedure of DRAP CEO.

YPA representative Muhammad Usman said that Pakistan is facing turmoil of life saving medicines shortage and continuous medicine price increase in since last year.

“Exports of medicines have decreased from US$ 220 million to US$ 120 million and imports increased from US$ 409 million to US$ 619 million,” he said.

According to Dr Usman, DRAP CEO registered heart stents from two inferior sources of China with import price between Rs 2000 to Rs 4000 per stent.

“These stents are being sold in the country ranging from the price of Rs 100,000 to Rs 250, 000,” he said.

He alleged that all laws of Drugs Act have been set aside and on a single registration letter eleven license were granted without mentioning the price in the month of September last year. He also presented the letter before media.

Meanwhile, talking to The Nation, CEO DRAP Dr Aslam Afghani denied all charges and declared all allegations as baseless.

He said the registration process and licensing of the pharmaceutical companies has been escalated with proper procedure which resulted in improvement and transparency of the registration.

“Interests of mafia have been hit by new measures taken by the authority and this campaign is being run in the result of those steps,” he said.

He said that he was not accused in the judgment of Peshawar High Court (PHC).

Dr Afgani said that he was owner of 1100 shares costing Rs 10 in the said pharmaceutical companies which was having more than millions of shares.

“It was a public company and not unlawful to purchase the shares,” he said.

Dr Afghani said that it is the reaction of the corruption chain break done by DRAP.

He said FIA has been involved to probe the low quality heart stents because the unregistered medical stent was being import in the country via smuggling with the connivance of specific mafia.