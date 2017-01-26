Islamabad-Walnuts are one of the most health and immensely nutritious dry fruits gifted by nature. These tiny brain lookalikes are packed with omega-3 and fatty acids. Omega-3 is known to reduce depression and the risk of Alzheimer’s disease and cancer.

Walnuts are well known to reduce the risk of diabetes. According to researchers at Harvard School of Public Health, if 30 grams of walnuts are consumed five times a week by a woman, it ends up reduces her chances of having Type 2 Diabetes by 30 per cent.

Walnuts are also great for the health and outlook of your hair. It’s because walnuts contain biotin (vitamin B7), zinc and iron which is known for strengthening hair, reducing hair fall and improving hair growth.

For this purpose, walnut oil can also be applied to one’s hair. Walnuts are also great for expectant mothers, who need to have a diet that is rich in fatty acids. Researchers say that fatty acids found in walnuts decrease the new born baby’s chances of suffering from and developing food allergies.

Walnuts are also very beneficial for one’s memory and brain functions. When a person’s Omega-3 intake is low, it leads them to develop depression. As mentioned earlier, the Omega-3 rich walnuts are therefore a great way to keep away memory related diseases like Alzheimer’s and dementia.

Rich in antioxidants and B-vitamins, walnuts prevent early aging signs. Consuming walnuts are a great and easy way to achieve glowing and wrinkles free skin. Winters are in full swing; therefore it is a great time to enjoy walnuts as a tasty snack while at the same time earning its numerous benefits in an effortless way. Meanwhile another study suggests that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), as the name suggests, is a condition in which excess fat is stored in the liver of an individual who drinks little or no alcohol.

Marked by liver inflammation, NAFLD most commonly affects people in their 40s and 50s, and especially those who are obese. It can cause scarring of the liver and permanent damage. At its worst, it can lead to liver failure.

NAFLD is primarily characterized by an increased build up of fat in the liver, and this build up is often accompanied by insulin resistance, thereby increasing the risk of type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular disease.

Although a diet high in saturated fats is linked to NAFLD, it is not clear how fatty foods initiate these changes in the liver.

Researchers from Michael Roden’s laboratory at the German Diabetes Center in Germany, led by Elisa Álvarez Hernández, examined how a single episode of high saturated fat intake would affect insulin sensitivity and other markers of metabolism in humans

The researchers provided a quantity of fat (palm oil) equivalent to a single rich meal. Following the meal, they analyzed each individual’s hepatic metabolism. They carried out a similar, parallel experiment on mice.

An immediate increase in fat accumulation and changes in liver metabolism were observed. This single meal also led to elevated triglycerides, insulin resistance, and increased glucagon (a hormone that increases glucose levels) in the bloodstream.

The high-fat palm oil meal was found to decrease insulin sensitivity across the board. Findings show that consuming saturated fat lays the foundation for metabolic disease by influencing liver metabolism and the storage of fat. As the authors concluded, “Saturated fat ingestion rapidly increases hepatic lipid storage, energy metabolism, and insulin resistance. This is accompanied by regulation of hepatic gene expression and signalling that may contribute to development of NAFLD.”

Because the current study only utilized male mice and human participants, the team hope to extend their findings in females. It is possible that the uptake of fatty acids by the liver is greater in men. In future investigations, the team also plan to make changes to their choice of control in the current study, they compared saturated fat intake to water, but their next project will compare saturated fat with unsaturated fat and protein.

By understanding the metabolic machinery behind NAFLD, medical science may uncover novel ways to treat this prevalent and destructive condition.