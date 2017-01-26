ISLAMABAD : Defence Minister Khwaja Muhammad Asif has said the Government is taking every step forward for the better future of the people of Pakistan.

Talking to media outside Supreme Court here on Thursday he said our opponents wants to impede the Government`s journey to progress but they will never succeed.

He said PTI chief has been taking U-turns in the Panama Case just on the footprints of his routine political practice. The Minister said the Government is sticking to its stance in the Case.

Later, Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafique said the frustration of our opponents is compelling them to levy baseless allegations on the elected Government. He said the Panama case petition is just a waste of time of the Court by PTI Chief.

He urged the PTI and other political parties to compete the Government by pursuing development agendas in the provinces instead of engaging in politics of blame game.