Islamabad - A security guard on Wednesday morning committed suicide at PWD Colony here in the limits of Lohi Bher police station, said the police.

Niaz Ahmed, son of Ejaz Shah, a permanent resident of Village Dharala, district Jhang, who worked as a security guard at International Islamic University School committed suicide with his 12-bore gun at his residence. His dead body was immediately shifted to a hospital for autopsy.

Meanwhile, Islamabad police have arrested three youngsters and recovered fake currency worth Rs 70,000 from them, a police spokesman said.

He said that three boys came on a car to a filling station at Service Road in Koral police station area and asked to fill the petrol tank.

In return, they gave a note of Rs 1000 to an employee which was found fake. The employees stopped the car occupants and informed the police which recovered fake currency notes of Rs 70,000 from the boys who have been identified as Abdullah, Kaleem and Saad Khalid.

Further investigation is underway from them after registration of case under sections 489-B/489-C.

Meanwhile, Aabpara police recovered a 32-bore pistol from an accused Adnan Masih while Kohsar police nabbed Osama Javed and Atif Aslam for having dagger and 560 gram hashish respectively. Khanna police arrested Yunus Masih for having 10-litre liquor while another person Aslam was held for decanting gas in cylinders illegally.

Nilore police arrested Abid and Aamir for their alleged involvement in a theft case. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway.