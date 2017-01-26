Islamabad-Most people already know that carrots are a very healthy food, and that they are excellent support for vision, health both are true.

Less known is that studies show how carrots are demonstrating cancer-fighting properties.

There is a massive case being made through scientific research for the benefits of antioxidant-rich foods in preventing cancers in general, the telegraph reported.

However, let’s examine how carrots play a special role in the prevention of certain specific cancers. In the International Journal of Epidemiology, a study with 417 lung cancer patient participants and 849 controls, demonstrated a strong link between lack of carrot consumption and lung cancer.

Specifically, controlling for tobacco usage and other factors, they found that “current smokers who did not consume carrots showed a three-fold risk of developing lung cancer compared with those who ate them more than once a week.”

Additionally, a study in the Cancer Causes & Control (an international refereed journal that investigates and reports cancer causes) showed that, while smoking is the most important risk factor, “higher vegetable consumption, particularly of carrots, may significantly reduce the risk of lung cancer.”