Islamabad-Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) City Tours Bus Service preparations in its final stages these would be operated in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. An official of PTDC told APP that the buses already acquired for the purpose and soon be launched in the twin cities to facilitate tourists.

He said that artists are busy in designing these buses which would soon provide pick and drop to the tourists to various famous tourists’ resorts of twin cities including Faisal Mosque, Zoo, Rawal Lake, F-9 park, Lok Virsa, Children Park as well as Ayub Park in Rawalpindi and Taxila Museum on weekend.

He said that in this regard preparations being in full swing and District Administration had already approved the No objection certificate (NOC).

He said that Managing Director hold various meetings with concerned departments and Private School Association (PSA) to finalize the pilot project.

The official said discounted packages would be offered specially to the students. He said that City Tour Buses would have all facilities as per International standard.

“If the pilot project meets with success, then the number of buses will also be increased by running three to four days a week,” he said.