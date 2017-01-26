ISLAMABAD : Turkish Deputy Chief of General Staff General Umit Dundar Thursday called on Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force (PAF), Air Chief Marshal Sohail Aman at Air Headquarters, Islamabad.



On his arrival at Air Headquarters, the distinguished guest was received by the Air Chief. A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Air Force presented the Guard of Honour.

The visiting dignitary was introduced to the Principle Staff Officers of Pakistan Air Force. Later on, he called on the Air Chief in his office.

Both the dignitaries remained together for some time and discussed matters of professional interest and areas of further co-operation. Both the dignitaries also exchanged souvenirs at the occasion.