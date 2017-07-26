Rawalpindi - The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi on Tuesday has announced the annual 2017 results of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) during which the female students outshone male students. The passing percentage remained 77.72 per cent. The passing percentage among girl was 84.62 and 72.18 per cent male students in the examination.

According to results, three girls’ students of Science Group bagged the overall first top three positions in SSC Annual Examination 2017 held under aegis of BISER.

The result announcement was announced by BISER Chairman Dr Muhammad Zareef during a ceremony held at Government Post Graduate College Asghar Mall. On the occasion, Provincial Minister Communication and

Works Malik Tanveer Aslam was the chief guest while Secretary Board Rana Javed, Principal Asghar Mall College Khushi Muhammad, PML-N MPs Raja Muhammad Hanif, Malik Iftikhar, Zaib un Nisa Awan, Tehsin Fawad and Lubna Rehan, Yasir Butt, Controller RBISE, Media Manager Arslan Cheema and other educationists also attended the ceremony.

The chief guest distributed laptops, medals and other prizes among the position holder students. Addressing the ceremony, the minister Malik Tanveer Aslam said it was a good sign that girls students clinched overall top three positions but the boy students should also work hard to improve their results in the next year. “Hard work, commitment and dedication are needed for bagging first position,” he said. He said the government under the wise leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Mian Shehbaz Sharif is taking all possible steps to provide quality education to students in the province.

He said the government has also introduced endowment funds, Danish School System, Laptop Scheme, IT Campuses, construction of new campuses and providing all the missing facilities under Education Reform Program. “Passing the SSC examination is first step of a student towards success in the life,” he said. Malik Tanveer said that the youth of Pakistan should equip it with higher education to make a respectable place among international comity. He congratulated the position holder students and their parents. Earlier, Chairman BISER Dr Muhammad Zareef briefed the chief guest about the performance of board.

According to available details, Amber Liaquat Chaudhry of Radiant Public School, Kuri Road (roll number 878489) clinched first position by scoring 1082 marks. The second position was bagged by Maryam Khalid (roll number 847216), student of Winnigton High School (Girls Campus) Khewra, Jhelum by obtaining 1079 marks out of 1100 total marks.

The 3rd position was shared by three students namely Areeba Aslam of Radiant Public School, Kuri Road; Um-e-Salma of Fauji Foundation Model Secondary School, Jhatla Chakwal, Rameesa Wajid of District Public

School for Girls Chakwal amd Mehmoona Afzal student of Sideeq Public School (Girls) Asghar Mall Road. Similarly in Arts Group (female), the girls’ students of government schools from Rawalpindi city and Attock got three positions.

In Arts Group (Boys), the seminary students bagged three positions in the group.