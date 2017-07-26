MCI’s environment wing gets latest machinery

ISLAMABAD: Environment Wing of the Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) would be equipped with latest equipment and machinery as it plays vital role in the beautification of the city.

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz expressed these views during the ceremony of handing over the latest machinery and other related devices to Environment Wing at F-9 Park.

Mayor said that MCI is taking all out measures for provision latest machinery and devices, which would help improve the functions of Environment Wing, adding that handing over the modern machinery and devices to Environment Wing is a step toward the up-gradation of the Wing. –APP

CDA receives 14 complaints

in first week of July

ISLAMABAD: Chief Complaint Office of Capital Development Authority (CDA) has received 14 complaints during the first week of July, 2017. Complaints regarding different issues including 10 complaints pertaining to sewerage 4 regarding Sanitation issues were also registered. Chief Complaint Office of the CDA is fully operational and resolving issues of the residents of the city promptly and efficiently.

During the first week of July, 2017, 14 complaints regarding different issues were received and transmitted for disposal to the concerned formations. Moreover, complainants have also been informed about the status of their complaints. –APP

Dirty parks in sector G-7 irk visitors

ISLAMABAD: Dirty condition of parks in sector G-7 irked the visitors parks considered to be the place where everyone could enjoy.

The residents of sectors G-7 demanded the Capital Development Authority (CDA) to take notice of the un-hygienic condition of the parks.

Talking to APP, a resident of sector G-7 Kashif Ahmed said parks in this sector shows negligence and poor performance of the civic body. Due to these unhygienic condition visitors avoid to go to such places with the fear of epidemics. The residents of the area claimed that the concerned staffers do not pay any attention towards the unhygienic condition in their area.–APP

3-day workshop on drama writing starts

ISLAMABAD: A three-day workshop on ‘Drama Writing’ started here at Conference Hall of Pakistan Academy of Letters (PAL) on Tuesday. Chairman PAL Prof Dr Muhammad Qasim Bughio in his opening remarks said that the training workshops would definitely be a source of encouragement and guidance for new emerging writers.

He said that Writing Drama explores the mechanisms of dramatic story telling. The author makes a clear distinction between what is written to be seen or heard (theatre, cinema, television, radio, opera and to a lesser extent comic books) and what is written to be read (literature).

The duration would be from 10 am to 5 Pm. Ali Akbar Abbas would conduct this workshop for all three days, at the end of the workshops the participants would be awarded with certificate..–APP



Two women killed in road mishaps

ISLAMABAD (Online) - At least two women have been killed in separate hit-and-run incidents within Khanna Police jurisdiction.

Constable Hamidullah, a resident of Khanna, lodged a complaint with the local police that unidentified woman was standing at the bus stop when a Toyota car driven recklessly hit her, leaving him dead.

Ghulam Mohammad, a resident of Khanna, lodged a complaint with the local police that his wife Husan Pari, Mohammad Ahmed and Mohammad Yunus were standing at the Bus Stop when a Toyota car hit his wife, leaving her dead on the spot.



Three drug peddlers arrested

Rawalpindi (Online - Three drug peddlers have been arrested by Waris Khan Police. On a tip off, police conducted a raid and arrested three drug peddlers besides recovering 3.3 kilogram hashish from them. Drug peddlers who were arrested included Saad, Qossain and Waseem.