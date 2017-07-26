Islamabad - Nawab Laghari, former adviser in the Sindh government, returned home after remaining missing for weeks, said sources in the local police.

According to the Islamabad police, relatives of Leghari have confirmed his return and said Leghari’s health has suffered during his disappearance. According to police, unidentified men left Leghari in a car near Soan, in the suburbs of the capital. A case for his recovery was underway at Islamabad High Court.

Leghari was whisked away by unidentified men in Islamabad on April 4, 2017. He was taken away from his home after his identity was confirmed by his national identity card. According to the family, Leghari was picked up by a group of people during the early hours of April 4. Police had registered a kidnapping case against unidentified persons after a complaint was lodged by the victim’s brother, Ramzan Leghari. According to Ramzan Laghari, a group of men had come to the victim’s house in Soan Garden and introduced themselves as officials of various law enforcement agencies. He said some of them were wearing uniforms of Punjab police. Later, in June, Islamabad High Court (IHC) had summoned secretaries interior and defence in-person in Nawab Ali Laghari’s kidnapping case.

