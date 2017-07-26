Rawalpindi - The new healthcare reforms have been introduced in the three allied hospitals of the city.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) and Allied Hospitals (AHs) Chief Executive Prof Dr Muhammad Umer introduced the healthcare reforms in Holy Family Hospital (HFH), Benazir Bhutto

Hospital (BBH) and District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital, informed the varsity spokesperson on Tuesday.

According to him, Prof Dr Muhummad Umer was paying surprise visits in the three teaching hospitals and inspecting the wards and all the departments to personally ensure best healthcare delivery to the patients.

The emphasis is to achieve reduced rate of hospital acquired infections, decrease patient stress and anxiety and provision of efficient medical care, he said.

He said the emergency care model of HFH is a clear example of his efforts and a role model for other government hospitals.

He added the central goal of his vision for healthcare quality improvement is to maintain what is good about the existing healthcare system while focusing on the areas that need improvement to bring them at par with international standards even in a country with resource limited.

Improving the quality of care and reducing medical errors are priority areas.

The three hospitals have shown massive improvement in the last year.

Improving patient care has become a priority for allied hospitals with the overall objective of achieving a high degree of patient satisfaction, the spokesperson said.

Apart from the improvement in the healthcare provision facilities, VC has witnessed as working dedicatedly at the development of the newly established Rawalpindi Medical University and laid the foundation stones for a setup that would be focused on delivering high-quality research based education in Basic Medical Sciences, revitalising the neglected fields of Nursing and Allied Health Sciences, pioneering courses in Medical Education, Human Genetics and Behavioural Sciences, and fostering indigenous research activities to bring the name of Rawalpindi Medical University among the top internationally acclaimed universities of Pakistan, in both private and public sectors, he added.