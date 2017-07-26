Islamabad - Islamabad police have been ordered to ensure effective security arrangements at police offices and other important locations in the city in order to avoid any untoward incident. The decision has been taken in the wake of Lahore terrorism attack a day earlier. SSP Islamabad made the directions while chairing a meeting here on Tuesday. High ups of the police force attended the meeting.

The SSP said that security around police offices should be tightened and extra deployment be ensured there. He also asked to ensure high vigilance and additional deployment of police personnel at important locations of the city.

He also directed for effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police including Operational police, CID Department and Special Branch. The SSP (Operations) further directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor the security of their respective areas and keep check on their subordinate staff deputed for the security purpose.

Kiani directed to conduct checking of all hotels, guest houses, inns in their respective areas and verify the record of visitors after getting their particulars.