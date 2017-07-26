Rawalpindi - Fatima Jinnah Entrepreneurship Development Centre has been inaugurated during a ceremony at Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU), here on Tuesday. Nicole Guihot, Acting Deputy High Commissioner Australia and Prof Dr Samina Amin Qadir, Vice Chancellor FJWU inaugurated Fatima Jinnah Women Entrepreneurship Development Centre. The development centre was funded by Australian High Commission, Islamabad under Australian Direct Aid Program.

Australian High Commission, Hugh Boylan, Chair, Direct Aid Program, Mateen Amin- Manager, Direct Aid Program, Dignitaries, Senior Management and Faculty Members also attended the opening ceremony. The purpose of this centre is to connect innovative ideas and entrepreneurs to what they need to succeed to promote their success, and to accelerate innovative businesses in the community using both tested and experimental approaches. The Management of the Office of Research, Innovation and Commercialization (ORIC) accelerates to support main objectives of FJWEDC, it has developed linkages with other incubation centres and entrepreneurship development centres such as, Institute of Space and Technology, Islamabad, Institute of Business Administration (IBA), Karachi, The Indus Entrepreneurs (TIE), Islamabad, WECREATE Centre,

Islamabad and Women Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Islamabad. More than 100 potential entrepreneurs have been trained under series of trainings organised under this sponsorship program. Nicole Guihot thanked VC and congratulated her on the inauguration of

Fatima Jinnah Women Entrepreneurship Development Centre, funded by Australian High Commission, Islamabad under Australian Direct Aid Program. Australian High Commission is well known for its investment in the education sector of Pakistan, and this commitment is reflected on this occasion of inauguration of this centre.

VC advised the participants to build collaboration with Community and cultures to achieve better connectivity and communication, capitalise innovation opportunities and develop entrepreneurial ecosystem within the university and community. She hoped that this new beginning will facilitate and standardise university business linkages and will also provide guidelines for assuring the development of the centre.