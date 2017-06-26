Islamabad - President Mamnoon Hussain has said that China's serious efforts to maintain stability in Afghanistan and the region were the manifestation of their sincerity.

Talking to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him with his delegation at the President House on Sunday, the president said that Pakistan in this regard will support every serious effort.

He underscored that Pakistan earnestly wishes for the establishment of peace in Afghanistan so that stability in the region could be maintained.

The president emphasized that Pakistan was committed to friendly relations with all its neighbours and also want peaceful resolution of all outstanding issues including the issue of Jammu and Kashmir with India.

Mamnoon expressed the hope that China's sincere efforts will bring permanent peace and stability in the region and Pakistan will continue to fully cooperate with China in this regard.

Wang Yi proposed a trilateral conference of Pakistan, China and Afghanistan to promote stability in the region and said that Pakistan was quite capable of establishing stability in the region.

The Chinese foreign minister also conveyed the message of good wishes from Chinese President Xi Jinping to the president. The president stated that “security of our Chinese friends working in Pakistan remains our foremost priority and the government of Pakistan is undertaking all possible steps to recover the two abducted Chinese nationals”.

He also said that Pakistan has raised a 15,000 strong special security division for the protection of Chinese nationals working on CPEC projects.

The president pointed out that an indiscriminate action was being taken against terrorists and Pakistan also considers enemies of China a threat to its own security.

The president congratulated the Chinese FM on successfully holding of the One-Belt, One-Road Forum and said that Pakistan stood with China in the promotion of this visionary initiative.

Chinese FM said that Pakistan and Afghanistan were neighbours of China and stability in the region was essential for their development and progress. China will continue to play its role in this regard, he said.

He said that Pakistan has always supported China on all issues and “we are grateful for this support”.

Wang Yi stated that the future of Pak-China friendship was bright and this friendship will stand forever. He said that they were expecting the power generation projects under CPEC to be completed soon.

He said that Pakistan’s economic strategy was very good and it has resulted in the development of several sectors which will further mitigate the problems of the common man.

Wang Yi expressed the hope that the development process in Pakistan will continue. He also appreciated the role of the President in promoting friendship between Pakistan and China and stated that Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif played a very constructive role at the OBOR forum. The Chinese FM thanked the government of Pakistan for establishing a special force for the protection of Chinese citizens adding that the role of Pakistan in this regard is commendable.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz, Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, Chinese Ambassador Sun Weidong and Chinese Special Envoy for Afghan Affairs Deng Xijun and senior officials were also present.