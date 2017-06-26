Islamabad - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) will continue to offer and upgrade its short-term technical and agriculture-based courses to help the illiterates or less-educated people to earn their livelihood.

This aimed at facilitating the disadvantage groups of the society, particularly those living in less-developed regions to meet their academic and professional needs, a press release said on Sunday.

AIOU is going to start its new admissions from first week of August, with a number of new courses and programs in accordance with market demands.

According to the Directorate of Admissions, they have already launched nine short-term agro-based courses to promote skill and knowledge in the agriculture sector, and such courses in different disciplines are being further upgraded.

The courses relate to plant protection, oil seed crops production, farm machinery, dairy farming, poultry farming, etc.

, `jadeed zirat’ improved methods of fruit production, home and farm operational management and farm income generating skills.

As per the directions of the Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Shahid Siddiqui, the curriculum and the text books about regular and the short-term courses were also being updated to equip the students with new developments in their relevant fields. Major work to this effect has been completed.

Besides the short course, the University has also introduced Associate Degree in eight different disciplines. These specializations include Accounting & Finance, Banking & Finance, Hospital Management, Hotel Management, Human Resource Management, IT Management, Marketing Management and Tourism Management.