Islamabad - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has announced five-day Eid holidays at the high court and its subordinate courts.

In this regard, IHC Registrar office has issued a notification on the directions of Chief Justice of IHC Justice Muhammad Anwar Khan Kasi.

The IHC notification said, “The Chief Justice has been pleased to declare that the Islamabad High Court and civil and sessions courts Islamabad shall observe Eid-ul-Fitr holidays from 24th June to 28th June, 2017.”

The notification has been issued with the signature of Assistant Registrar Neelam Jehan Khan.