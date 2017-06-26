Islamabad - The Chairman National Accountability Bureau, Qamar Zaman Chaudhry has said that NAB accords high priority to training of its investigation officers and prosecutors, as training is an effective instrument through which human capabilities are developed for enhancing practical and productive efforts.

He said that NAB recognises the centrality of training as a tool of improvement and maintaining the quality of its manpower. He said that a standardised syllabus for all investigation officers, refresher and capacity building courses on accounts matters, general financial rules, digital forensic question documents and finger print analysis has been formulated by NAB to ensure quality and uniformity which will help NAB in achieving standard application of SOPs, Laws and rules.

He said that NAB has received about 3, 43,356 complaints from individuals and private organisations. NAB authorised 11, 581 complaint verification, 7587 inquiries, 3846 investigations, filed 2808 corruption references in respective accountability courts and overall conviction ratio is about 76 per cent. He said that during the tenure of present management of NAB, Rs45 billion of ill-gotten money was recovered from corrupts which was all deposited in the national exchequer, which is a remarkable achievement of NAB.

He said that NAB’s training plan for 2017 is being implemented effectively in order to enhance the capacity of NAB officers/Prosecutors continuously and evaluated their performance so as to form a basis for subsequent review and improvements in future training needs.

The chairman said that NAB plans to have its own training academy on the pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Anti Corruption Academy on modern lines which will be established at NAB Headquarter.

NAB has already established its State-of-Art Digital Forensic Science Laboratory which has the capacity of digital forensics, question documents, finger prints analysis so that investigation officers/officials and prosecutors may utilise Forensic LAB facilities in order to investigate cases within stipulated time period as per SOPs/laws. He directed Training and Research Division NAB to put up report on the current status of establishment of NAB Anti-Corruption Training Academy on the pattern of Malaysian Anti-Corruption Academy (MACA).

He said that the figures of complaints, inquiries and investigations are almost double as compared to the same period of 2014 to 2017 during the tenure of the present management of NAB.

The comparative figures of previous three years are indicative of the hard work being put in by all ranks of NAB officers/officials in an atmosphere of renewed energy and dynamism, where fight against corruption is being taken as a national duty. Increase in the number of complaints also reflects enhanced public trusted in the NAB.

The chairman said that NAB has established libraries at NAB Headquarters and all regional bureaus of NAB in order to facilitate investigation officers and Prosecutors in collection of relevant information for expeditious disposal of cases as per laid down rules/laws.

He said that NAB has also established an E-Library at NAB Headquarters having more than 45,000 electronic books related to law journals, yearly law reports and monthly law reports etc. NAB plans to have access with Higher Education Commission (HEC) Library.

He said that NAB is one of investigation agency who has been prescribed for efficient, effective and expeditious disposal of all cases putting including white collar crime cases a maximum limit of 10 months - from complaint verification-to-inquiry-to-investigation and finally to a reference in the Accountability Court.