Islamabad - The federal government has decided to release an amount of Rs18 billion for completion of various development projects in Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

According to an official of Ministry of Capital administration and Development Division (CAAD), feasibility report has been prepared and the said amount will be released soon in order to improve the healthcare facilities at PIMS.

He said that besides other areas, the amount will also be utilised to upgrade the burn care centre of the hospital and more facilities will be provided to the centre.

He said that with this allocation, people will get best facilities at the hospital. He said that the amount will also be used to upgrade different wards, functioning of liver transplant unit and up-gradation of different departments including OPDs of the hospital.

He said that the promotion cases were also under process against the promotion quota posts while additional posts of consultants and physicians was under process to meet the requirements of increasing number of patients in the hospital.

He said that presently 584 postgraduate paid trainees’ doctors were working in PIMS and their monthly stipend had been enhanced from Rs50,000 to Rs 73,000 by the Finance Division recently.

The official said that the cabinet meeting had also approved construction of 46 hospitals in all four provinces including Gilgit-Baltistan to ensure provision of best healthcare facilities for citizens.

He said that Federal Government Polyclinic will also be upgraded with addition of 600 beds while a 200-bed hospital will be constructed in the federal capital.

He added all four federal government hospitals working under the administrative control of ministry of CAAD will be upgraded with latest facilities.