Pr Islamabad - Thai Airways Pakistan has announced to restart its 5th flight to/from Islamabad starting from Sunday. With this additional flight between Islamabad and Bangkok, the airline will be having five flights a week operating the route. This flight has been added due to public demand from loyal passengers and travel partners, seeking more travel options. This addition of fifth flight will increase the already close contact between the two capital cities and not only increase outbound traffic to Asia and the wider World, but will also increase options for inbound traffic, especially from Thailand, China, Japan, Korea, Indonesia and other destinations.

Currently, Thai Airways flies to three cities in Pakistan; namely, Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad, with a total of 22 flights per week, including three weekly flights from Karachi to Muscat, a capital of Sultanate of Oman. Recently, Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (THAI) was proud to have received three prestigious awards at the Skytrax 2017 World Airline Awards Ceremony as the World’s Best Economy Class, World’s Best Airline Lounge Spa, and Best Economy Class Onboard Catering.

THAI received these three awards at an award ceremony that was held at the Musee de l’Air de l’Espace, Paris Air Show, Paris-Le Bourget Airport on June 20th, 2017. THAI and its employees have worked exceptionally hard to make continual developments on THAI products and services, for the utmost comfort and convenience of its passengers. THAI is honoured to receive these three top Skytrax awards in recognition for excellent products and services as a premium, full service carrier, which shows that THAI’s standards are amongst the best airlines in the world. “We are proud to inform you that Thai Airways having its non-stop operating service in Pakistan for more than four decades, with customer service remaining the top priority. We valued our Pakistani customers by ensuring 100 per cent Halal Certified Food on board between Pakistan to Bangkok and vice versa,” said a statement.