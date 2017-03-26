Islamabad - Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws including three drug peddlers and a proclaimed offender wanted by police in a kidnapping case, a police spokesman said on Saturday.

Following directions of SP (City Zone) Zubair Ahmed Sheikh, special campaign is underway in the area to ensure arrest of proclaimed offenders. During these efforts to arrest absconders, SHO Bhara Kau police station Inspector Mehboob Ahmed and ASI Muhammad Ashraf succeeded to nab a proclaimed offender Arif Gul, son of Gul Akhtar wanted to police in a kidnapping case. He was at large for the last one year while police also recovered 30-bore pistol from him.

Meanwhile, Margallah and Tarnol police station arrested two Afghan nationals Kamal Pasha Afghani and Ghani Afghani who were residing illegally in the country. Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal from Ramna police station nabbed three drug peddlers identified as Aftab Hussain, Aslam Yunus Masih, Sohail Masih and recovered a total of 1500 gram heroin from them. Nilore police arrested a power pilferer Abdul Rehman while Secretariat police apprehended Zahid and Hayat for having 30-bore pistol and theft items respectively.

Sabzi Mandi police arrested Abdul Hanan and Nur for entering into an house and harassing a woman. Cases have been registered against these nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has appreciated this overall performance and directed all police officials to intensify efforts against anti-social elements.