Islamabad - Decision has been taken to distribute laptops and tablets in 17 model and FG Colleges of Islamabad first time under PM laptop scheme. According to media reports, more than 5,000 students currently studying in these model and FG colleges will benefit from this scheme. Laptops will be provided to those students who had submitted applications for second and third phase of this scheme. Laptops have been provided to all federal colleges which will be delivered to students soon.

849 the highest number of laptops has been given to Islamabad Model College for girls F-7/2, 401 given to Islamabad Model college for girls (Margalla College) F-7/4, 9 to Islamabad Model College for girls F-7/4, 693 to Islamabad College for girls (ICG) F-6/2, 201 to Islamabad Model College for girls F-6/2, 26 to Government poly technical institute for women H-10/1, 400 to Islamabad Model college for girls F-10/2, 104 to Islamabad Model College of Commerce for girls F-10/3, 77 to Islamabad Model college for boys F-10/4, 387 to Islamabad Model college for girls (Post-graduate) G-10/4, 415 to Islamabad College for boys(ICB) G-6/3, 158 to Islamabad model college for boys H-9, 228 to Islamabad Model post graduate College for boys H-10, 77 to Islamabad Model College for boys F-10/4, 90 to Islamabad model college I-8/3, 16 to Islamabad model College for boys Sihala, while 231 laptops will be given to Islamabad Model College for girls Hamak.