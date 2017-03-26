Islamabad - Ministry of Religious Affairs and National Harmony officially celebrated Hindu festival of colours, Holi, to share the joyous moments of minorities.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Sardar Muhammad Yousaf was the chief guest on the occasion.

Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq, MNA Dr Darshan, Parliamentary Secretary MNA Khalil Jorge, MNA Asia Nasir, religious leaders of Hindu community and a large number of people from across the country attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Sardar Muhammad Yousaf congratulated the Hindu Community for Holi and emphasized on interfaith harmony among all religions and faiths, assuring government’s full cooperation to celebrate all their religious festivals with freedom.

He said minorities were playing a vital role in the development process of the country. He also appreciated their role in education, health and other fields of life. The minister said all the minorities and sects had equal, free rights of worships

Sardar Muhammad Yousaf said government officially celebrates 10 religious festivals for minorities every year, in which followers of different beliefs are invited to share in the events.

The minister said the government was doing its best to fulfil its constitutional responsibilities in connection with safety and protection of the minorities living in Pakistan.

“We will continue this tradition of creating happiness among all communities in future as well.”

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) Siddiqul Farooq congratulated the Hindu community on Holi and said all the religions teach peace and brotherhood. He said he recently visited Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Churches and Temples and decided to allocated funds for the repair of various religious temples.

He said, “We are one nation and would work together for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan.” He said the decision to celebrate minorities’ festivals officially, reflected the commitment of the government to social uplift, economic empowerment and removal of discriminatory actions against the minorities.

Speakers including leaders of minorities spoke on the religious and cultural significance of Holi. The Minorities Parliamentarians and religious leadership highly appreciated Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif for resolving various problems faced by minorities. They also appreciated allocation of special funds for minorities.

The leadership highly appreciated the Prime Minister for attending Holi celebrations. Later, Bhajan, Arti and different dances on Hindu religious songs were performed by artists on the occasion. While the performing arts group brought Krishna Radha performance for the visitors. Holi was an annual festival celebrated on the day after full moon in the Hindu month of Phalguna (Early March). The participants highly appreciated the government for organizing an event to celebrate Holi of Hindu community.