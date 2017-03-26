Rawalpindi - Lawyers are going to launch a protest campaign against Gujar Khan police over the issue of lodging a case against six lawyers including President of Gujar Khan Bar Association.

This decision was taken by representatives of Pakistan and Punjab Bar Councils and district bar association during Divisional Lawyers Convention held on Saturday.

The convention was attended by member PBC Ghulam Mustafa Kundwal, Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Naqvi, DBA President Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, Islamabad Bar Association General Secretary Arbab Alam Abbasi and elected representatives from all the districts and tehsils.

Addressing the convention, the lawyers elected representatives vehemently denounced police atrocity against lawyers and given a call of protest besides blocking Katcheri Chowk on Tuesday. They also demanded the RPO and CPO to cancel FIR registered against GKBA president and other lawyers on March 18.

However, the police top boss claimed the matter between police and the lawyers has been solved in a meeting that took place between him and Additional and District Sessions Judge Shakil Ahmed. In a press release, City Police Officer (CPO) Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi said the dispute between the lawyers and Gujar Khan police was settled after holding a meeting with ADSJ Shakil Ahmed. The meeting was also attended by SHO PS Gujar Khan Sheikh Qasim, SI Nazir Panjotha and the lawyers elected representatives. A source present in the meeting revealed to The Nation that GKBA President Usman Ullah Khan tendered his apology to SI Nazir Panjotha for torturing him in court premises.

DBA President Sajjad Akbar Abbasi, when contacted, expressed his unawareness about convening of the meeting between CPO and ADSJ. He said lawyers during a convention have decided to launch a fresh protest movement against the police for booking lawyers in alleged fake cases. He said the lawyers would block Katcheri Chowk on Tuesday in first phase of protest movement.

On the other hand, the ban on entry of policemen by lawyers in Awan-e-Adal at Gujar Khan entered in 5th consecutive day. The policemen could not produce the under trial prisoners before the courts for hearing of their cases. ASP Gujar Khan Circle Syed Ali also confirmed that the lawyers had not allowed the policemen for presenting the UTPs for trial in courts.

CPO Israr Ahmed Khan Abbasi was not available for his comments.

Gujar Khan police have registered an attempted murder case against six lawyers including GKBA President for torturing SI Nazir on March 18 for misbehaving with father of president of bar in police station.