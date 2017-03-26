Islamabad - A motorcyclist has been killed in a hit-and-run incident within the Secretariat police jurisdiction.

Arshad, a resident of Secretariat, lodged a complaint with the local police that his son was going on motorcycle and was hit by a speedy van driven recklessly by a van AKB-5097 at a U-turn. He was left fatally injured.

The injured was rushed to local hospital for medical treatment; however, he succumbed to injuries. The police have registered a case and started investigation. Meanwhile a teenager has allegedly been abducted within the Aapbara police jurisdiction.

Arshad Mahmood, a resident of G-6/3, lodged a complaint with the local police that kidnappers have abducted his son Abdullah, 17 from the local market. He suspected that Mohammad Aftab could be behind the kidnapping. The police have registered a case and started investigation.