Islamabad - Chairman National Vocational and Technical Training Commission Zulfiqar Cheema assured to provide technical assistance aiming at improving the standards of quality of training institutes under Bait-ul-Mal.

To encourage NAVTTC’s trainees in the field of business and entrepreneurship for achieving economic stability, a meeting was held at National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC)’s HQs. The meeting was also attended by Managing Director Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal Abid Waheed Sheikh and his team. In this meeting, various aspects for enhancing the quality of training, capacity building of the students, and enhancing the quality of institutes were discussed. The Executive Director told the members about the recent initiatives of NAVTTC especially the skill competitions which were held across the country.

These competitions have not only promoted a healthy competitive environment but also generated great interest among the students towards skill sector, he said. “We intend to double the number of trainees in the next phase of Prime Minister’s Youth Skill Development Programme,” he added.

He stressed upon close collaboration between the two organizations in making the skill sector vibrant.

The Managing Director Bait-ul-Mal, Abid Wahid Sheikh appreciated the initiatives of NAVTTC for the betterment of youth. He committed to provide one-time financial support to those trainees of NAVTTC who would want to set up their own businesses. He extended his full cooperation for the development of skill sector of Pakistan.