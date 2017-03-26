Rawalpindi - The Sustainable Social Development Organization (SSDO) conducted a successful pilot project on implementation and awareness of local government representatives and communities on Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) Laws of Punjab government.

The project is aimed at to strengthen the role of local government representatives and district government officials in building peace in Pakistan through effective implementation of counter extremism laws made by provincial government.

SSDO conducted a pilot project in 10 selected Union Councils (UCs) of Municipal Corporation that is aimed to strengthen the role of local government and community in building peace in Pakistan, informed Syed Kausar Abbas, Executive Director SSDO, while talking to media men.

He said that the elected local government representatives and district officials could play a vital role in building peace at local level in Pakistan.

The provincial government needed to devise a strategy to engage the local communities and elected local government representatives for implementation of counter extremism laws at union council level in Punjab.

He said that SSDO conducted a pilot project in 10 union councils of municipal corporations and conducted orientation of 130 elected representatives, 30 district officials and 700 communities’ members of 10 union councils (70 each) on Counter Violent Extremism Laws of Punjab government.

“These laws include Vigilance Committees Act, Witness Protection Act, Temporary Residence Act, Sound System Act and Civilian Victims of Terrorism Ordinance,” he said. He said that it was learnt during the implementation of project that the elected representatives and community members are willing to work as volunteer to support the law enforcement for building peace in Pakistan but the government at any level does not engage them despite having laws of vigilance committees that needs to be implemented in coordination with local communities.

There was a lack of awareness about the laws and needs to devise a mechanism to engage civil society and local communities to support government for implementation and awareness about the laws made for the public safety. Kausar appreciated the role of security forces and government in making laws and promoting peace through communities but the laws are not implemented at local level yet that raised a question on the performance of provincial governments in implementation of CVE laws at local level.

Vigilance Committees Act that was made to engage the local communities at union council, tehsil and district level but unfortunately the government has not yet made vigilance committees at union council level in any district. These vigilance committees can act as a volunteer force for government to build peace in their localities. Abbas told that SSDO would launch a campaign in other districts and union councils as well for awareness on laws of government of Punjab and support the government and security agencies for effective implementation of counter violent extremism laws. Every citizen needs to play his/her role for building peace in Pakistan, Abbas said.