Rawalpindi - Police on Saturday found two rusted mortars from an empty plot near bus terminal in Pirwadhai area.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) has taken the mortars into custody. According to details, a local witnessed two mortars buried in soil in a plot in front of Sangham Hotel and made a call on help line of Pakistan Army. Within no time, a team of Pakistan Army troops rushed to the spot and also informed police which also reached and took the mortars into custody. BDS summoned by the law enforcement agencies inspected the mortars and declared them rusty.

Station House Officer (SHO) PS Pirwadhai Mustafa Kamal Niazi, when contacted, confirmed the recovery of two mortars. He said the mortars belonged to 1988 Ojhri Camp disaster. He said the mortars were found from an empty plot in a residential area.

Meanwhile, two unknown dacoits stormed into a bakery on Misrial Road while brandishing weapons into their hands and pointed it at the owner Muhammad Irfan. The dacoits took Rs 25000 cash and mobile cards of worth Rs 9000 and fled on a motorcycle. The happening of incident was reported to PS Naseerabad officials.

Similarly, a steel fixer namely Faisal appeared before PS Race Course and lodged a complaint that he was going to open his shop located at People Morr when two dacoits riding on a motorcycle appeared and made him hostage at gunpoint.