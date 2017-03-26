Islamabad - A woman, who was stabbed by her husband over domestic dispute in Barakahu, died in emergency ward of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday, informed police.

The deceased was identified as Rasooma Bibi, hails from Murree, police said. Doctors handed over the dead body of lady to heirs for burial after carrying out post-mortem.

According to police, Rasooma Bibi was brought in PIMS from Barakahu on 10 March 2017 after husband Faisal stabbed and injured her critically over domestic dispute. Police said they held the accused and recovered the weapon after filing an attempted murder case on complaint of Muhammad Zaheer, the brother of Rasooma. Police said the accused was sent to jail on judicial remand.

Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station (PS) Barakahu Mehboob Ahmed, when contacted, confirmed the incident. He said the accused is in jail. He said police would insert Section 302 in the FIR and would also submit a supplementary challan with court in this regard.