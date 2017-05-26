Islamabad - Asia, Africa, Europe, and America are the main continents and the bond of solidarity among the people is naturally very strong but the way the African missions and the people of Africa living in Islamabad have participated in the African Day 2017 reflects that the bond of unity among the African nations and their people is very strong despite various diversities.

All the heads of the African missions in Islamabad jointly celebrated the 54th anniversary of the African unity under the command of the dean of the African group and the High Commissioner of the Republic of South Africa, Mpendulo Jele. There was a unique solidarity shown to Palestinian cause by all the African ambassadors and high commissioners by giving a special honour to the Palestinian ambassador Walid Abu Ali who was the chief guest. Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua also attended the reception as a special guest of honour. She attended the function for a short time due to her busy schedule. The participants were interested to talk and have a photograph with her but she remained engaged in discussion with some people at the side of the stage.

The event was full of life. Children performed group dances on African musical tunes and later they joined the gathering. Everyone was dancing and the ambiance was very pleasant and lively. Every African country availed the opportunity to showcase their traditional cuisine and African embassy staff was serving the guests with delicious dishes. A big crowd was seen at Morocco food stall which meant that Moroccan dishes were liked by the majority of the participants. Jele delivered a speech on this occasion in which he said that African Day is celebrated annually on May 25 across the globe to commemorate the founding of the Organisation of the African Unity, now the African Union (AU). He said the lesson of unity has been taught by our founding father to fight for freedom, integrity, development and prosperity. While highlighting the goals of AU he said that the fundamental purpose is to advance the unity and solidarity of the African states and also safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of member states. Advancement in collaboration worldwide within the United Nations framework and harmonised policies for member states in various sectors is another goal of AU.

He further added that Africans have set a target of a prosperous and peaceful continent as outlined in 50 years vision known as Agenda 2063. This agenda is to secure human rights for all African people with particular focus on women’s rights and enhanced health care system, he added.

On behalf of all African heads of the missions in Pakistan, he appreciated President Mamnoon Hussain and his government for hosting a luncheon on the occasion of Africa Day. Underlining the Pakistan-African relations he said that the shared legacy of colonialism heightened strive for close economy, social and cultural cooperation with Pakistan for the common good. There is a need to advance Pakistan-African ties in all sphere and we are ready to explore the opportunities to the maximum.

The Palestinian ambassador also made a short speech in which he thanked all African missions for showing their solidarity with the Palestinian cause by inviting him as a chief guest. He greatly acknowledged the support of African leaders and African people throughout their struggle and Palestinian just cause.

–The writer is a freelance contributor.