Islamabad - Around 2000 personnel including policemen, security guards and mosque guards will perform duty during the holy month of Ramazan in close coordination with the notables of the area.

According to a plan chalked out following the directions of Islamabad Police Chief Muhammad Kahlid Khattak, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani devised an elaborate security plan for Ramazan. As per plan, 2000 security men will perform special duties at 975 mosques and 42 imambargahs. Police officials/security guards/mosque guards will be deployed for the security of worship places in Islamabad during the month of Holy Ramazan. These security arrangements would be supervised by SPs while SDPOs and SHOs would conduct security checking during prayer timings.

Special police strength has been called from Police Line Headquarters and provided to various police stations with the purpose to ensure effective security duties at places of worship and markets. Police stations have been directed to coordinate with office bearers of trade unions in their respective areas, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

Special drive against the professional beggars would be launched and they should not be allowed to gather outside mosques. Mosque committees would not allow any stranger or outsider’s stay at places of worship. The police officials have been directed to carry out special checking of hotels, motels, inns and guesthouses for security purpose.

The SSP has directed concerned police officials to ensure compliance of the security arrangements during the month of Ramazan. Only one gate of worship place would be kept open during the month. Mosque committees would conduct checking through metal detectors and would also deploy private security guards fort the purpose.

The SSP has directed police officials to brief the policemen deputed for security purpose and maintain high vigilance. He also ordered for strict security at entry and exit points of the city and keep strict monitoring of those coming in the city or leaving it.

SSP has asked Station House Officers (SHOs) to brief people in their areas regarding proper locking to their houses in prayer timings and keeping the lights on during this time.

He also directed for effective patrolling in their respective areas and also appealed citizens to inform police or Rescue-15 in case of any suspicious activity around them.