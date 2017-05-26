Islamabad - The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted 144 anti-encroachment operations during the first three weeks of May 2017, and demolished several illegal constructions and encroachments.

The demolished constructions included 39 rooms, 20 boundary walls, three shops, six kiosks, 13 fruit and vegetable stalls, 14 building material/scrap depots. The authority also impounded seven vehicles being used for unauthorized/illegal selling of different items. During these operations, 1563 encroachment items were also confiscated. These details were shared with Mayor Islamabad and Chairman CDA, Sheikh Anser Aziz during a meeting.

According to the CDA officials, operation against illegal constructions and encroachments is being conducted all over the city.

All out efforts would be made to restore natural beauty of the city. Anti-encroachment drive will remain continue till complete elimination of encroachments from the city, they added.

The meeting reviewed the progress of Enforcement Directorate for the first three weeks of May 2017.

On this occasion, senior officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA were also present. While expressing satisfaction over the results of Anti-encroachment drive, the mayor asked director enforcement to further accelerate the pace of the drive. He emphasized on coordinated and collaborated efforts for complete eradication of encroachments from the city.

He asked the business community particularly trader unions to join hands with CDA and MCI in anti-encroachment drive.The meeting was informed that a gigantic joint operation was conducted in the Markaz G-8 where encroachers blocked the pathways, footpaths and verandas of different plazas.

The operation was conducted with the collaboration and assistance of ICT Administration, Islamabad Police, and representatives of trade unions and elected representative including chairman of the respective union council.