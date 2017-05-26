Islamabad - The education sector in the country has witnessed minor improvement, as in outgoing fiscal year the government has spent 2.3 per cent of GDP on the sector, Economic Survey reported on Thursday.

As per Pakistan Economic Survey (PES), the overall condition of education is based on key performance indicators such as enrolments, number of institutes and teachers. These sectors have witnessed minor improvement.

The total number of enrolments at national level during 2015-16 stood at 46.223million as compared to 43.948million during 2014-15.

The enrolment reflects an increase of 5.2 per cent and it is estimated to increase to 47.834million during 2016-17.

The total number of institutes during 2015-16 stood at 252.8 as compared to 252.6 thousands during last year.

However, the number of institutes is estimated to increase to 257.1 thousands during 2016-17.

The total number of teachers during 2015-16 was 1.630 million as compared to 1.588 million during last year showing an increase of 2.6 percent.

The survey reported that this number of teachers is estimated to increase Public Expenditure on Education.

Percentage to GDP is estimated at 2.3 percentages in FY 2016 as compared to 2.2 percentage of GDP in FY2015. The expenditure on education is increasing since 2012.

The education related expenditure recorded at Rs663.36 billion increased by 10.74 per cent to Rs599.05 billion in FY 2015.

The Government is cognisant to increase the flow of resources to education sector by ensuring proper and timely utilisation of funds in order to achieve the target of 4 per cent of GDP by 2018.

The provincial governments are also spending sizeable amount of their Annual Development Plans (ADPs) on education target.

In higher education sector, the survey reported that increase of 4.6 percent enrolment was witnessed raising the toll of students to 1,355,694.

During 2015-16, there were 163 universities with 83,375 teachers in both private and public sectors.

The overall enrolment of students in higher education (universities) stood at 1.35 million as compared to 1.29 million in 2014-15 witnessing an increase of 4.6 percent. During 2016-17, the enrolment is expected to be at 1.28 million.

Now universities are offering grade 13 to 16 classes for completion of four years bachelor’s degree program as well as traditional grades 15 and 16 are offered while grade 17 and 18 classes are also being offered for completion of MS/MPhil degree.

The PhD degrees are also awarded by universities. The university provides not only the high-level skills necessary for every labour market but also the essential training for teachers, doctors, nurses, civil servants, engineers, humanists, entrepreneurs, scientists, social scientists, and a myriad of other personnel.