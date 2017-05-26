ISLAMABAD - The Pakistan Navy on Thursday operationalised its Naval Air Station in Turbat as part of its efforts to boost maritime security in the Arabia Sea.

Defence Minister Khawaja Asif was the chief guest of the ceremony, which was also attended by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Zakaullah, naval officials and local civil dignitaries.

The operationalisation of the newly developed Naval Air Station Turbat will provide Pakistan Navy with the much-needed depth, flexibility and reach to counter emerging challenges of deterring terrorism at sea, curbing piracy and carrying out maritime security operations.

The new runway has been constructed as per modern standard and it will also have the capability to handle heavier aircraft, not only for Pakistan Navy but also of sister services and civil airlines.

The very fact that this runway is planned to be used by the private sector as well will surely boost economic activities in the region.

The development of Naval Air Station at the Western periphery of Pakistan is one amongst many steps undertaken by PN for socio-economic uplift of the country.

Defence Minister Asif highlighted the significance of the major naval facility which he believed would boost Pakistan Navy’s capability for the defence of the motherland, enhancing the naval power over the Arabian Sea and especially its strategic reach westwards.

He said that the dual utilisation of air station will accrue dividends both for the maritime defence and in the economic sector by yielding best value for money.

He further said that the development of Naval Air Station would definitely provide a vital link for air transportation and as a base for Naval operations besides providing required support to the CPEC project.

“With the realisation of intra-regional connectivity, Balochistan will act as a gateway to Pakistan”, the minister said.

He also lauded strenuous efforts of the Pakistan Navy for operational pursuits and for contribution to socio-economic uplift of the area by providing quality education, healthcare facilities and employment opportunities for the local populace.

He assured all out support of the government to strengthen the Pakistan Navy to discharge onerous responsibilities in the most befitting and efficient manner.

In his welcome address, Commander Coast Rear Admiral Abdul Aleem highlighted the strategic and economic importance of the Naval Air Station. He also underlined Pakistan Navy’s efforts in providing quality education, healthcare and employment to the people of Balochistan in general and the people of Turbat in particular.

He extended his felicitations to all PN officers who remained associated with the mega project and made untiring efforts in turning this dream into reality. He also thanked the Ministry of Defence for providing all-out support for the completion of the state-of-the-art air station.

During the ceremony, Pakistan Navy P3C Aircraft, Z9EC and Sea King helicopters participated in an impressive fly-past.